PSA: Don't forget to spend your Pokémon TCG Pocket Pack Points

Pack points in Pokémon TCG Pocket can be spent to acquire new cards, but you may not have realised they will expire if unused.

At least, I hadn't clocked that myself. Pack points are earned by opening booster packs in the mobile game and can then be spent on specific cards.

The feature is a little hidden, but it's accessed through the icon in the bottom right of the booster pack screen. From here, cards can be purchased from as little as 35 pack points right up to 500 pack points for the rarest EX cards.

This is particularly useful for grabbing specific cards to complete missions and Themed Collections, or to just nab a favourite yet to be found by chance in a booster pack.

As the in-game information states, however, these pack points will eventually expire.

"If the availability period for a given booster pack ends, its pack points will no longer be available for exchange," the information reads.

Don't miss the icon in the bottom right of the booster pack page. | Image credit: Eurogamer

What is that availability period? The game doesn't state and it hasn't been divulged by The Pokémon Company.

What we do know is new booster packs will be available "by the end of the year", but it's unclear if current booster pack points will expire at this time.

The game's next events have also been revealed via a datamine, which will focus on gen one starter Bulbasaur.

Pokémon TCG Pocket has already surpassed $120m since release, averaging $6.4m of in-game spending each day.