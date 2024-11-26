PSA: Dino Crisis is now available for all to purchase on PlayStation

Iconic PS1 survival horror Dino Crisis was released on PlayStation last month, but was only available for PS Plus Premium subscribers.

Now, though, the game has been made available to purchase for all and isn't locked behind a subscription.

What's more, another PS1 classic of the genre is also available to purchase separately: Resident Evil Director's Cut.

Both games are available to buy for £7.99, but remain available on PS Plus too.

PS Plus Premium is Sony's highest level of subscription, allowing access to its classic catalogue alongside more recent releases.

With fans clamouring for a Dino Crisis return, its inclusion on PS Plus was met with frustration by non-subscribers. Now it's time to celebrate, but can we expect a return of its sequel too?

Thanks to X user Jawmuncher Image credit: Sony / Eurogamer

Dino Crisis is the series most Capcom fans want to see return, according to a fan poll published back in June.

Yet series creator Shinji Mikami told Eurogamer he doesn't "feel like there's a whole lot of space" for a new Dino Crisis game thanks to the success of Capcom's Monster Hunter series.

For more on PS Plus, here's a complete list of available games.