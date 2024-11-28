PSA: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp shuts down in just a few hours

Nintendo will kill Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in just a couple of hours' time, meaning you don't have long to ensure your Nintendo Account is linked to save your progress and in-game purchases.

Animal Crossing's long-running cosy smartphone spin-off will be switched off today, at 3pm UK time. That's just under two hours' away, at the time of writing.

At that point, you'll no longer be able to log in or play Pocket Camp, and your account - unless linked to your Nintendo Account - will be gone for good.

Following this, on Tuesday 3rd December, Nintendo will launch a fresh version of the game that's no longer free-to-play.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, as it'll be called, will carry over many of your saved elements - but only if you link a Nintendo Account to the current version of Pocket Camp first.

In a press release on the new version, Nintendo previously said players would be able to "retain access to a majority of the items and events" from Pocket Camp's free-to-play version, with account progress transferrable until 2nd June 2025.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will have a pricey (for a mobile game) upfront cost of £18 ($20), reduced to £9 ($10) at launch as an introductory offer.

At the same time, it will do away with the game's microtransactions and subscriptions, and allow you to play offline.

Philippa Warr recently recounted her own totally reasonable reaction to Nintendo's email about the end of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, as a long-term fan who kept at the game for years longer than me.

Are you planning to make the leap over to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete?