PS5 Pro too costly for you? Sony will soon start selling refurbished PS5 consoles for a fraction of the price

If the recently-announced PS5 Pro is a little too pricey for you but you have been looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 at some point, there is a significantly cheaper option on the horizon.

Sony is primed to start selling refurbished PS5 consoles, which it promises will be "as good as new" (although the company does note its refurbished products "may have minor cosmetic imperfections").

While the PS5 Pro is retailing at £700 without the disk drive and vertical stand, these refurbished consoles will sell for £390, as per the PlayStation website.

On their release, buyers will "receive a product that works like new with genuine PlayStation replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned, inspected and tested", Sony said.

The refurbished PS5s will come with all of the console's "necessary" accessories, as well as cables and manuals. These will all be packed up in "their own branded Certified Refurbished packaging". In addition, these refurbished PS5s will come with a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty.

At the time of writing, a shipping date for these particular PS5s hasn't been revealed, but we will update you when we hear more.

Image credit: PlayStation

As for the PS5 Pro, following its reveal noteable games analyst Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis said he expects the PS5 Pro's sales to follow a very similar trend to those of the PS4 Pro, even with that rather high price tag.

Last night, meanwhile, Sony reportedly confirmed "about 40 or 50 or games" will get PS5 Pro upgrade patches when the console launches on 7th November.