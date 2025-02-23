PS5 Pro sales "fall behind" PS4 Pro's "pace" in the US

The pace of PS5 Pro US sales has "fallen behind" that of the PS4 Pro.

That's according to games industry analyst Mat Piscatella, who used Circana data to conclude that whilst the PS5 Pro enjoyed a solid start, January 2025's hardware spend in the US was 45 percent lower when compared to the same period a year ago.

In fact, Piscatella posits that there was "double-digit percentage declines" across all major console platforms compared to a year ago, with PS5 hardware spend dipping by 38 percent year-on-year, Xbox Series declining by 50 percent, and Switch 53 percent.

The latter, however, may be as a result of players holding off for Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier this month, as part of its financial report to investors, Sony confirmed sales of its PS5 console have reached 75m units, which is just shy of PS4 sales after an equivalent period.

PS5 Pro has fallen behind PS4 Pro's pace. Digital SKUs accounted for 49% of PS5 HW units in Jan and 88% of XBS units. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) February 21, 2025 at 2:29 PM

However, Sony deviated from the norm and chose not to separate console sales in this report, so we're no longer able to disaggregate PS5 Pro sales from the base console. This makes it difficult to ascertain if the PS5 Pro's eye-watering cost of admission has put off players who would typically update their hardware mid-generation.

That said, PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling hardware platform of the month in terms of both units sold and dollars generated. Xbox Series was second in hardware spending, although the Nintendo Switch edged out Xbox Series in terms of units sold.

As yet, there's no comparative sales data for PS5 in the UK or Europe.

Back in November, Sony said that despite the "different comments" on the PS5 Pro's chunky price point, the "pricing [...] has not had a negative impact" on PS5 Pro sales.