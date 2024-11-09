PS5 Pro price has not had a "negative impact" on sales, says Sony boss

Sony says that despite the "different comments" on the PS5 Pro's chunky price point, the "pricing [...] has not had a negative impact" on sales.

As spotted by Genki_JPN, Sony president, COO, and CFO Hiroki Totoki said the system was "targeted" at "hardcore users", not casual players.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2 - so what's the point of Alarmo?Watch on YouTube

"Hardcore users are the target of this hardware," Totoki said.

"In terms of the pricing, many people made different comments on that, but pricing on PS5 Pro has not had a negative impact, I don't think."

Sony President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki says the PS5 Pro pricing has not had a negative impact and that it is aimed at hardcore users #PS5Pro



"Hardcore users are the target of this hardware"



"In terms of the pricing many people made different comments on that, but pricing on… pic.twitter.com/jTs2UYtVez — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) November 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sales of Sony's PS5 consoles have now passed 65m units. Sony says the growth in its game and network services division can be attributed to rising sales of its third-party games, DLC, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

131.3m games shipped in the first half of the financial year, of which 11.3m were first-party games. 1.5m of those alone come from Astro Bot, which only debuted in September.

You can check out all the games currently confirmed to get that PS5 Pro Enhanced label right here.