PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundles already selling for thousands on eBay

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary collection went on sale earlier today, and within seconds the throwback bundle sold out.

And, as is unfortunately the way of things these days, while the bundle was sold for £960 on PlayStation's own site, scalpers are already looking to make a huge profit from their newly-gained wares.

A quick look on eBay shows numerous PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundles have now sold on the online auction site, with asking prices well above Sony's own.

One item listed as sold included an asking price of over £4000. Other sales have listed asking prices upwards of £2000 - more than double what the PlayStation maker was asking. Unsold lisitings, meanwhile, have asking prices of up to £10k.

Image credit: eBay/Eurogamer

Prior to going on sale, Sony said the Anniversary range would only be available "while supplies last.

The company only released 12,300 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro consoles, with this number serving as a nod to the brand's original 3rd December launch date. It is unclear how much of that stock was available to purchase here in the UK.

Each of the consoles are individually numbered, and feature classic-coloured PlayStation logos and textured plastic with the PlayStation symbols embossed in.

While, alas, the Anniversary bundle has sold out, the standard PS5 Pro is still available on PlayStation's site. Retailing at £700, the discless Pro console includes a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller and - as the PS5 did - a copy of Astro's Playroom pre-installed. As a general point, you will need to buy the vertical stand separately (£24.99).