PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle priced £960, sells out in seconds

The PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle went live just after 10am this morning, priced at £960, and sold out within seconds.

It's unclear how much stock was available to purchase here in the UK. In total, just 12,300 of the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Editions will be available worldwide.

This Anniversary bundle comprises the limited edition console, as well as a limited edition DualSense Edge wireless controller, a limited edition DualSense wireless controller, a limited edition DualSense charging station, a limited edition console cover for disc drive, the limited edition vertical stand, an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited edition PlayStation poster (one of 30 possible designs) and a PlayStation paperclip.

"This special version of the PS5 Pro console and accompanying accessories feature throwback design elements and a legacy colour scheme that pays homage to the legendary original PlayStation console," reads the bundle's blurb on PlayStation's website.

"Each Limited Edition PS5 Pro console is individually numbered as a collector’s item, and only 12,300 of these numbered consoles will be available for customers to purchase globally."

The first PlayStation console launched in Japan on 3rd December 1994, making it 30 in just a little over two months time. Where are the years going? I just wonder if it will also suffer from increasingly creaky joints and a touch of backache in the morning.

As Tom wrote last week, those of us here on the shores of Blighty had to wait a little longer to get our hands on the console, however. In fact, we had to wait until September 1995 for the PlayStation 1 to arrive on these shores.