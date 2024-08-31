PS5 physical editions of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition have "the wrong version of the game" on them

Annapurna Interactive says there's "been a glitch in the time loop", and the PS5 physical edition of its Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition has been printed with "the wrong version of the game".

As the Echoes of the Eye expansion was unknowingly not included on the disc, Annapurna invites players to contact iam8bit's customer support team with proof of purchase to receive a DLC voucher code.

"Unfortunately, for the PS5 physical edition of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition, the wrong version of the game made it into manufacturing," the team explained via a statement posted to X/Twitter.

"As a result, the Echoes of the Eye expansion was not included on the disc.

An update on Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition for PS5: pic.twitter.com/KwKzafSnT3 — iam8bit (@iam8bit) August 30, 2024

"While Annapurna Interactive continues to investigate - If you purchased a copy from any global retailer, please provide proof of purchase to iam8bit's customer service to receive a DLC voucher to redeem for the expansion. We sincerely apologise for this inconvenience."

Some fans - and particularly collectors - are very unhappy with the news and Annapurna's proposed solution.

"Oh wow," said one collector. "That's a bunch of crap for people keeping this CE sealed as we collectors do. Not complete on disc."

"I don't really consider a voucher good enough, sorry," added another. "I specifically bought this for the content being on the disc, not a one-use code.

"I've ordered a Japanese copy instead, please tell me that one isn't such a catastrophic mess, too. These need recalling, nothing less."

