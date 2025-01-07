PS5 Midnight Black DualSense Edge, headset and earbuds unveiled

Sony has unveiled its latest accessories to get the Midnight Black treatment: the DualSense Edge wireless controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, as well as the PlayStation Portal.

The new range joins the existing Midnight Black colour options for the regular DualSense (released back in May 2021) and the Pulse 3D wireless headset (released in September 2021), as well as the PS5's black console covers.

Sony adding more to its Midnight Black collection had previously been reported. As you'd expect, the range is coloured, well, black. Here's a video showing how it all looks:

"Each Midnight Black accessory features a unique, rich shade of black, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo," Sony says, attempting to spin the fact these are coloured black into a full paragraph, which I myself am also now guilty of.

The charging case for the Pulse Explore earbuds is black, the charging hanger for the Pulse Elite headset is black, and the carrying case for the DualSense Edge controller is also black. However, the carrying case for the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds will be... felt grey.

The range will go on sale via direct.playstation.com and participating from 20th February, with pre-orders open on 16th January if you're feeling super keen. Pricing is as follows:

PlayStation Portal remote player – Midnight Black: $199.99 | €219.99 | £199.99

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds – Midnight Black: $199.99 | €219.99 | £199.99

Pulse Elite wireless headset – Midnight Black: $149.99 | €149.99 | £129.99 GBP

DualSense Edge wireless controller – Midnight Black: $199.99 | €219.99 | £199.99

Fancy one?