PS5 DualSense Edge and Pulse headphones reportedly getting black colour version

PlayStation is set to announce black versions of its DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite wireless headphones and Pulse Explore wireless headphones.

That's according to reliable leaker billbil-kun of Dealabs, who suggested the lineup will be announced "within the month", so we are looking at some time before Christmas (yes, Christmas really is that soon).

Outside of the recently released anniversary controller, these accessories have previously only been available in white.

Introducing the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Sony unveils the PlayStation 5 Pro and Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Limited Edition consoles. Watch on YouTube

billbil-kun said these alleged black PlayStation accessories will retail for the same price as their white equivalents. As per the source, the black versions will be priced as such:

DualSense Edge wireless controller - £209.99/$199.99/ €239.99

Pulse Elite wireless headphones - £129.99/ $149.99/€149.99

Pulse Explore wireless headphones - £199.99/$199.99/€219.99

Stay tuned for more information as and when it is available. Perhaps we will hear something on 3rd December, as part of PlayStation's 30th anniversary celebations? At least there isn't too much longer until we find out.

In the meantime, if you are looking for some PlayStation savings in the here and now, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's best PS5 Deals for Black Friday 2024.

In other news, it was recently reported that Sony is developing a portable version of the PlayStation 5, however the device is said to be in the "early stages" of development, and may not make the market at all.