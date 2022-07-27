PS5 disc consoles are now available by invitation at Amazon

It has been notoriously difficult to obtain a PlayStation 5 since the console was first launched all the way back in November 2020. The reasons for this obscurity: scalpers, supply chain issues etc, have been covered enough, but two years on it's still not easy to just jump online and buy a PS5 for retail price straight away.

Now after nearly two years, PS5 restocks have been happening more frequently, as you can see in our PS5 stock tracker page that we update daily. The consoles, however, sell out very quickly once they do go up so you still have to set up alerts and follow accounts to avoid missing out one. These aren't ideal measures, but it's a lot better than before.

Now retail giant Amazon has put in a measure to help shoppers secure a PS5. Right now you can 'request an invitation' to buy a PS5 disc console. If you do, you will be sent an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours so you can buy a PS5.

US shoppers can use request and invitation to buy a PS5 disc console as well, here. Requesting an invitation gives you a link to purchase one console for the account that was sent the email.

So far, you can only request an invitation to purchase the disc edition of the console, and due to high demand, there's no guarantees that Amazon can grant all requests.

Both digital and disc versions of the PS5 were restocked on Monday the 25th of July at Amazon UK, but they were bundled with Horizon Forbidden West which adds another £50 onto the price. So if you've been looking to get a PS5 console on its own for retail price, requesting an invitation to buy appears to be the best opportunity right now.

