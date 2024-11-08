PS5 console sales top 65m as Astro Bot sells 1.5m copies in first month

Sales of Sony's PS5 consoles have now passed 65m units.

Sony says the growth in its game and network services division can be attributed to rising sales of its third party games, DLC, and PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Despite hardware sales falling, however - compared to the same quarter last year, console sales dropped from 8.2m to 6.2m - PlayStation is reporting better hardware profitability.

Software sales are up, too. 131.3m games shipped in the first half of the financial year, of which 11.3m were first-party games. 1.5m of those alone come from Astro Bot, which only debuted at the beginning of September. Ghost of Tsushima has sold 13m copies across both PS5 and PC.

The report also attributed its earnings boost to "a new sports title" - thought to be EA Sports FC 25 - and "an action RPG title from China", which is likely Black Myth: Wukong.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions, however, have stalled at 116m. Whilst that's up from 107m year-over-year, there has been no additional growth since last quarter.

"We intend to build on an optimum title portfolio during the current mid-range plan period, that combines single-player games, which are our strength and which have a higher predictability of becoming hits due to our proven IP, with live service games that pursue upside, while taking on a certain amount of risk upon release," Sony said.

Don't forget, PS5 Pro is out now, and we recently learned that Sony was working on the PS5 Pro console before it released the base PlayStation 5.

