PS5 bundles with Horizon Forbidden West are available at Amazon

PlayStation 5 consoles are back in stock at Amazon. The online retail giant dropped the PS5 Disc console with Horizon Forbidden West bundle this morning at around 8am, followed by the PS5 Digital version with Horizon Forbidden West around 9am. Both PS5 bundles are still available at the time of writing- pretty impressive considering PS5 restocks have sold out in just minutes earlier this year.

The PS5 Disc bundle is £499.99 and the PS5 Digital bundle is £409.99. The retail price of the Disc and Digital PS5 consoles are £449.99 and £359.99 respectively, so you're paying £50 to get Horizon Forbidden West which costs £69.99 on the PlayStation Store, saving you £20.

A digital download copy of Horizon Forbidden West is included with both versions of the bundle, and you'll need to redeem the provided game voucher code and download it once you're connected to the internet.

The Playstation 5 consoles are highly superior to the PS4 or Xbox One, offering a glorious 4K HDR gaming experience thanks to HDMI 2.1, and are able to play games at 120Hz. The included PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller with haptic feedback truly feels wonderful in your hands and is a dream to play with. Horizon Forbidden West is also the perfect game to test the power of the consoles.

If you want to upgrade your console's storage right away, you can also grab this excellent PS5 compatible SSD with heatsink for just £125 from Amazon- that's better than half price. The excellent WD_Black SN850 1TB solid state drive was originally an eye-watering £257.99 but you can currently save £132.99 (52 per cent off).

We hope you managed to get your hands on a PS5 this morning! If you weren't so lucky or you'd prefer to get the standalone console, make sure to bookmark our PS5 stock alert guide to find out when they're next back in stock.

You can also find plenty of cheap PS5 games and accessories to enhance your next-gen gaming experience and we've got all the best PS5 deals covered right here. You can also bag some bargains via our Jelly Deals Twitter page, so make sure to give it a follow.