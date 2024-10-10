There's another chance to pre-order the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition today

If you missed out on the initial pre-order sprint for Sony's 30th Anniversary PlayStation collection, then there's some good news. You've got a second chance. In the UK, new pre-orders went live this morning for Amazon, GAME, and Argos. In the US, pre-orders go live at 10am ET / 7am PT, at Amazon, Walmart (early access with Walmart+, and Best Buy.

That right, 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders are back on the menu. Small caveat, as it's just for the PS5 Slim Digital, not the PS5 Pro for £959.99. PS5 Pro standard pre-orders are now available for £699.99, but that special 30th edition is long gone to the vacuum of eBay re-sellers.

Still, the PS5 Slim Digital 30th contains all the goodies you get with the Pro version, just without the Pro of course. There's the limited edition console and controller, alongside the original controller-style cable connector housing, cable ties, sticker, PlayStation poster, and paperclip.

It's listed for £433.99 at Amazon, and will be shipped for the 21st November. To be kept in the loop on more updates, follow our deals team @JellyDeals on Twitter/X.

In other PlayStation news, Sony has recently dropped the price of the PlayStation 5 Slim, now available for £419.99 / $449 in the US, in line with the ongoing October Amazon Prime Day sales. It's uncertain how long this PS5 discount will stick around, especially with Black Friday just around the corner. The Digital Edition Slim is also seeing a price cut, down to £339.99 / $399.99.

Sony has also started selling refurbished PS5 consoles, which it promises will be "as good as new" (although the company does note its refurbished products "may have minor cosmetic imperfections"). While the PS5 Pro is retailing at £700 without the disk drive and vertical stand, these refurbished consoles will sell for £390, as per the PlayStation website.