PS5 30th Anniversary Edition price reportedly revealed

Sony's eye-catching PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary Edition bundles were announced last week with a key component missing - the prices.

Now, Dealabs' reliable leaker bilbil-kun has obtained US pricing information, and found the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundle will cost $499.99 - a $50 increase on the usual model. This will likely translate to £449.99 here in the UK, and around €519.99 in mainland Europe.

Included in this bundle is the PS5 Digital Edition console, DualSense, a faceplate, a vertical stand, plus collectors items including a sticker.

The DualSense 30th Anniversary limited edition controller will meanwhile cost $79.99, with local pricing likely £69.99 in the UK and €79.99 in Europe. PlayStation typically sells DualSense for £65 here in the UK, around a fiver cheaper.

There's still no word yet on how much more the 30th Anniversary Edition version of the PS5 Pro will cost. As a reminder, its vanilla version is priced at £700.

PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Edition range will become available to pre-order via direct.playstation.com on 26th September, ahead of the range's release on 21st November, though stock will be limited.

Sony has cautioned that the collection will only be available "while supplies last", with the PS5 Pro in particular limited to just 12,300 consoles worldwide. Scalping seems inevitable.

