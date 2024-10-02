PS1-inspired theme park horror Crow Country hits Switch this month

Crow Country, the acclaimed PS1-inspired survival horror adventure from Snipperclips developer SFB Games, is bringing its retro scares to PS4 and Switch on 16th October.

Crow Country - which launched for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in May - catapults players back to 1990 and the titular theme park of Edward Crow, a man who disappeared in mysterious circumstances two years prior. "Don’t be deceived by the whimsical surroundings," teases SFB, "something is awfully wrong in Crow Country."

Discovering what that something might be is precisely the task at hand as players, in the role of Special Agent Mara Forest, explore the theme park and investigate its long-abandoned rides, solving puzzles and riddles, chatting with the park's strange inhabitants, and battling the strikingly monstrous creatures roaming its confines.

And for those who'd rather focus on the mystery of Crow Country's story and its engaging puzzling, rather than dealing with the stress of its (slightly rubbish) combat, there's also a comparatively more tranquil Exploration Mode.

"Stuffed with silly jokes, relatable one-liners, and a self-aware irreverence that's surprisingly refreshing," Eurogamer's Vikki Blake wrote in her four star review back in May, "Crow Country doesn't take itself too seriously. Yes, it packs in many of the tropes and conventions so associated with old-school horror, but it's not afraid to poke a little fun at them from time to time, too. Mara is at once both befuddling and beguiling, and a perfect companion as, together, you try to piece this puzzling mystery together."

And if a cheerful slab of clever retro-inspired horror sounds like just the ticket as spooky season gets underway, Crow Country will be available for Switch and PS4 on October 16th.