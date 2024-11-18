PS VR2 exclusive Alien: Rogue Incursion lands December release date

Following a brief tease earlier in the year, Sony has now lifted the lid further on Alien: Rogue Incursion, with a new trailer and - importantly - a release date.

The upcoming game was once slated for launch on PS VR2 at some point this 'holiday' season, but today the team narrowed that tenuous date down. VR fans, get your headsets ready, Alien: Rogue Incursion is set to make its unsettling debut on 19th December.

In addition to this date, Survios' chief product officer TQ Jefferson shared a new story trailer, which "delves deeper into Zula’s [the game's protagonist] story on LV-354, also known as Purdan".

Jefferson said this trailer was made with a three-act structure, culminating in a "big finish". I won't spoil that big finish for you here, because where is the fun in that? Instead, you can find out for yourself by checking out Alien: Rogue Incursion's new story trailer for yourself below.

Speaking on the trailer's third act, Jefferson stated: "We’ve established by this point that danger is truly everywhere, and now we want to show players that you have the means to fight back."

Zula will be able to do this with weapons such as the M41 Prototype Pulse Rifle and gear such as a Plasma Torch, with Jefferson saying all of this will allow players to experience the world of Alien "like you never have before".

"You will finally get to feel what it’s like to step into the world of the films - Aliens in particular - and immerse yourself in an experience so visceral and real that it will change your perceptions forever," the developer proclaimed, adding the game has gone gold.

So, what did you think?

Image credit: PlayStation

In addition, today Sony also announced release dates for several other PS VR2 games. First up, we have Mare, a puzzle adventure, which is available from today. Then we have Trombone Champ: Unflattened, which arrives on 26th November. Heading into next month, Masters of Light will launch on 18th December, before Hitman World of Assassination arrives on PS VR2 next year, on 27th March.

Elsewhere in Alien-related news, an Alien: Isolation sequel was recently announced to be in the works, with original director Al Hope returning.