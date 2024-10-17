Prison Architect studio's Blindfire is a multiplayer shooter played in pitch dark

Double Eleven, the long-time steward of Paradox Interactive's Prison Architect series before the two companies parted ways earlier this year, has announced its next project: multiplayer shooter Blindfire, which launches into early access for Xbox Series X/S and PC today.

Blindfire is a team-based arena shooter for up to eight players, that, as far as its basic narrative goes, sees players entering an illicit bloodsport run by the ultra-wealthy in order to secure riches and glory. Thankfully, its action is considerably more inventive, with Blindfire aiming to set itself apart by having the whole thing take place in absolute darkness.

Double Eleven, introducing Blindfire on Xbox Wire, says the pitch-black twist emphasises "slower, more tactical play", with kills "less about pure shooting prowess, and more about clever use of environmental cues". To help navigate the darkness and locate opponents, players can utilise their room-scanning Echo mechanic, briefly revealing the outline of their surroundings. However, there's more to consider when simply firing a weapon - triggering a loud gun shot and muzzle flash - immediately reveals an attacker's position.

And there's more to be mindful of too; as a round unfolds, light elements are slowly brought into play, starting from the outer walls of the arena to its centre - flushing out players camping in secluded corners and forcing everyone into closer confines.

Central to Blindfire is Bodycount mode, which features Free-For-All and Team variants, and challenges player to score the most points across five rounds. Skilful play - such as headshots, multi-kills, first blood, or surviving without taking damage - awards bonus points, but combatants need to be cautious as they only get one life per round. On the plus side, eliminated players gain access to night-vision cameras, revealing the arena in all its vibrant, blacklit glory. And at this point, they're able to manipulate its traps to influence a match or to seek revenge.

Double Eleven plans to add new weapons throughout Blindfire's early access development, but the initial version only features two: The Mantis, an "accurate, powerful pistol", and the rapid-fire Abolition shotgun. The studio says its current goal is to focus on Blindfire's unique tactical elements, with victory coming from strategy and execution rather than gear.

And if the promise of murderous shenanigans in the dark has you at all intrigued, Blindfire launches into Xbox Series X/S and PC early access today via the Microsoft Store. It's reasonably priced too, costing just £7.99, but if you'd rather try before you buy, a free trial is also available.

Double Eleven was previously developing Prison Architect 2 for Paradox Interactive, having taken the reins of the popular management series in 2019. However, the increasingly erratic Paradox parted way with Double Eleven back in May, saying it "could not find a commercial agreement that worked for both parties". Since then, Prison Architect 2 seen repeated delays, with no release date currently in sight. Blindfire will be Double Eleven's first original IP.