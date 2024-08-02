Prison Architect 2 indefinitely delayed by Paradox

Prison Architect 2 has been indefinitely delayed so publisher Paradox can improve its performance and content.

The game was expected to release on 3rd September, but has now been delayed for the third time this year.

The news was shared in a statement from Paradox, explaining the team "need more time to improve both the game's performance and its content" as internal reviews and beta test groups highlight these require more work.

"At this stage, we can't commit to a new release date as we need to re-assess the scope of the work that is needed to be done before the game is release-ready," reads the statement.

"Over the next few months, we will focus on improving the game and building a more robust release timeline. This also means we will be limiting our communication with you all until we have a timeline we feel comfortable with.

"This decision aligns with our commitment here at Paradox to review and improve the quality of our released content. We are confident that delaying Prison Architect 2 is the best path forward for the game, allowing us more time to deliver a high-quality experience that honours the legacy of Prison Architect."

Hello Architects,

Hello Architects,

We have some difficult news to share: unfortunately, we will not release Prison Architect 2 on September 3rd. Read our entire statement here: https://t.co/PATj3GK9xN pic.twitter.com/kLHniAhU9n — Prison Architect 2 - Pre-Order Now! (@PrisonArchitect) August 2, 2024

Earlier this year, Paradox parted ways with developer Double Eleven after nine years working on the management series as it "could not find a commercial agreement that worked for both parties".

The game was revealed in January this year, promising a "greater degree of player freedom, impactful choices, and inmate simulation". Now, this indefinite delay puts the future of the game into question.

Still, as the statement points out, the delay to Prison Architect 2 aligns with Paradox's commitment to improve its output. Last month, CEO Fredrol Wester admitted the company had "made the wrong calls in several projects" following the cancellation of its The Sims competitor Life By You.

The publisher appears to be in troubled times, with this Prison Architect 2 delay adding to other disappointments, including the poor performance of Cities: Skylines 2 at launch and its refunded DLC, and the commercial failure of The Lamplighters' League.

As reported by Eurogamer in 2021, Paradox staff criticised the company for a "culture of silence" and "toxic" studio.