Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's Mask of Darkness story DLC detailed

Way back in March, Ubisoft's shared its post-launch roadmap for the excellent Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and six months later we're almost at its end. Its final content drop - the paid Mask of Darkness story DLC - launches on 17th September, and Ubisoft's has now revealed at least some of what players can expect to see when it arrives.

Mask of Darkness introduces a "sizeable" new biome known as Radjen's Mind Palace, promising "fresh traversal elements, traps, enemies, and more". It'll unlock once players have escaped the Depths and acquired the Shadow of the Simurgh time power, meaning players will need to have a decent amount of playtime under their belts before they can get stuck in.

Radjen's Mind Palace - a "surreal landscape" of floating blocks and caverns lit by ghostly flame - is accessed by teleporting from a hidden room in Mount Qaf's Lower City. While inside, Sargon is stripped of all his amulets and powers, most of his arrows and healing items, plus all but two of his time powers - the Rush of the Simurgh air-dash and Shadow of the Simurgh.

That means players will need to get creative when dealing with new enemies including spider-like mechanical Sentinels, spinning birds with bladed wings, and acrobat dark wraiths. As for new environmental hazards and traversal methods, these include bumper-style floating metal orbs that launch Sargon in specific directions when hit, red saw blades that materialise in thin air and hurtle toward his position, plus horizontal pillars that spit out cannonballs.

And then, of course, there's Radjen - one of Persia's elite Immortals, who players can learn more about as their journey through her Mind Palace continues.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's Mask of Darkness story DLC launches for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC (via Steam, the Ubisoft Store, and Epic) on 17th September.