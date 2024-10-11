Prime Gaming has dozens of free games for subscribers this month

October's Prime Gaming content refresh is here, offering a slew of suitably spooky games this month, including BioShock Remastered, Doom Eternal, Death's Door, Scorn, DreadOut 2, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition.

Also up for grabs are Hive Jump 2: Survivors, Scarf, and Tomb Raider: Legend.

As detailed on the Prime Gaming blog, here's what's coming, when, and what platform the free game key is for:

Available now:

BioShock Remastered (GOG)

Doom Eternal (Microsoft Store)

DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)

The Gap (Amazon Games App)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition (Epic Games Store)

Hive Jump 2: Survivors (GOG)

No Straight Roads (Epic Games Store)

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)

Scarf (Amazon Games App)

Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)

Tomb Raider: Legend (GOG)

17th October

Killing Floor 2 (Epic Games Store)

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Legacy Games code)

Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App)

Vlad Circus - Descend Into Madness (Amazon Games App)

Zombies Ate My Neighbours and Ghoul Patrol (Amazon Games App)

24th October

Gargoyles Remastered (Amazon Games App)

The Gunk (GOG)

Pumpkin Jack (GOG)

Monster Train (GOG)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Epic Games Store)

Stasis: Bone Totem (Epic Games Store)

31st October

A Plague Tale: Innocence (GOG)

Coromon (GOG)

Death’s Door (Epic Games Store)

Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare - Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Scorn (GOG)

Prime Gaming is a benefit of Amazon Prime membership. Some codes are redeemable on GOG, others EGS, the Microsoft Store, and the Amazon Games app.

Amazon Luna is also available to Prime Gaming members in the US and UK, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the Netherlands. This month's offering includes Amid Evil, Valfaris, Perish, Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine, Tormented Souls, Dusk, Mortal Shell, Doomblade, Monster Harvest, Alien: Isolation, XDefiant, Fortnite, Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Trackmania.