Prime Gaming gets surprise second batch of December titles to celebrate Secret Level's imminent arrival

Just days after announcing 18 titles coming to Prime Gaming in December, Amazon has unveiled a surprise second wave of additions - including Warhammer 40K: Space Marine and The Outer Worlds - to celebrate the impending arrival of its Secret Level anthology series.

Prime Gaming's second update adds a further 10 titles to this month's line-up - all either directly featured in Secret Level or set in the same universe as an included game - and they'll be available for subscribers to claim and keep throughout December. Additionally, Mega Man 11 is available to play through cloud gaming service Amazon Luna. Here's everything in drop #2:

Available now:

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition [GOG code]

Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition [GOG code]

Necromunda: Hired Gun [Epic Games Store]

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition [GOG code]

The Outer Worlds [GOG code]

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]

Spelunky [GOG code]

Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War [Amazon Games App]

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine [Amazon Games App]

Available 12th December:

Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War II [Amazon Games App]

Secret Level, if you're unfamiliar, comes from Tim Miller and other creatives behind Netflix's sci-fi anthology series Love, Death & Robots. It launches on 10th December and features 15 animated episodes, each telling a brand-new story set in an existing video game universe - with Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Pac-Man, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Warhammer 40K, plus a selection of PlayStation Studios games all set to appear.

Eurogamer contributor Graeme Virtue had a chance to check out four episodes of Secret Level - based on Dungeons & Dragons, Unreal Tournament, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Concord - ahead of next week's release. So if you're curious to see how the series is shaping up, you can read some initial impressions elsewhere on the site.

And if you missed Amazon's earlier Prime Gaming line-up announcement, here're the other titles being made available as part of the subscription service in December:

Available now:

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter [GOG Code]

Tomb Raider: Underworld [GOG Code]

Overcooked! 2 [GOG Code]

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [GOG Code]

Dredge [GOG Code]

Quake 2 [GOG Code]

Disney Pixar Wall-E [Amazon Games App]

12th December:

Planet of Lana [GOG Code]

Hero's Hour [GOG Code]

The Coma: Recut [GOG Code]

Electrician Simulator [Epic Games Store]

ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App]

19th December:

Nine Witches: Family Disruption [Amazon Games App]

Predator: Hunting Grounds [Epic Games Store]

Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition [Amazon Games App]

Simulakros [Amazon Games App]

Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector's Edition [Legacy Games Code]

26th December: