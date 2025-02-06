Prime Gaming gets another 20 games in February, including one for Xbox

With February upon us, it's time to vigorously rub hands together as subscription services up and down the land lob a fresh batch of titles at their members, expanding those already bulging backlogs to increasingly calamtous extremes. And now it's Amazon's turn, with the company having announced 20 more titles it's bringing to Prime Gaming before February is through.

This month's offerings - as is customary for Prime Gaming - arrive over the course of several scheduled content drops. And following the inclusion of BioShock 2 Remastered in last month's Prime Gaming bucket, February's line-up continues the theme with the inclusion of BioShock Infinite. That's available right now, alongside the likes of The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, which bundles together Croteam's excellent philosophically minded puzzler and all its DLC.

Then, as we get further into February, Prime Gaming subscribers can look forward to a whole bunch more title,s including sci-fi salvage sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker, RPG deckbuilder Dark Sky, isometric stealth adventure El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, and Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Additionally, Wolfenstein: Youngblood pops up before the end of the most, which is mostly notable for the fact its Microsoft Store code means it's playable on both Xbox and PC. The full list of incoming titles (plus the stores they can be grabbed from) are below.

Available now:

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition [GOG Code]

Surf World Series [Amazon Games App]

AK-xolotl: Together [Epic Games Store]

Sands of Aura [Epic Games Store]

The Talos Principle: Gold Edition [GOG Code]

13th February:

Stunt Kite Party [Amazon Games App]

The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone [GOG Code]

Hardspace: Shipbreaker [Epic Games Store]

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior [Epic Games Store]

Dark Sky [GOG Code]

20th February:

Wolfenstein: Youngblood [Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code]

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale [Epic Games Store]

Colt Canyon [GOG Code]

Republic of Jungle [Epic Games Store]

Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector's Edition [Legacy Games Code]

27th February:

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut [GOG Code]

Night Reverie [Amazon Games App]

Sine Mora EX [Amazon Games App]

Redemption Reapers [Epic Games Store]

Yes, Your Grace [GOG Code]

Alongside all the above, Prime Gaming subscribers in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland get access to a rotating selection of titles via Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna. This month, these include Nobody Saves the World Complete, Ride 4, Devil May Cry 5, Batora: Lost Haven, and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 — Turbocharged. That's alongside Luna regulars Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fortnite, and Trackmania.