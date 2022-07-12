Get an Xbox Series S for just £210 at Amazon during Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is here, and there's no better time to upgrade to current-gen gaming thanks to this offer on the Xbox Series S.

Buying certified refurbished products is already a good way to get the latest tech and save some money, and now you can save even more on a new console thanks to the extra £20 saving for Prime members.

If you're not already signed up to Amazon's Prime service, fear not as you can get a 30-day free trial of the service if you've never signed up to it before, letting you take advantage of all the best deals over the next 48 hours.

All certified refurbished prodcuts are restored to original specificactions and approved by Microsoft, and the console is sold and dispatched by Amazon so you know you'll be getting an authentic working product. There's also a 1-year warranty so if anything does go wrong Microsoft will repair or replace it.

The Series S is the smaller sibling of the Xbox Series X, but it still packs a hefty punch when it comes to performance. Quick Resume and lightning-fast load times are a great quality of life upgrade from previous generations, but it's the 120FPS and Ray-tracing compatibilty that make the Series S a seriously impressive piece of kit for the price.

One of the main differences between the Series S and X is that the S is digital-only, so you'll have to get your games from the Xbox store or from Digital download codes, like this Halo Infinite code which is down to £38 this Prime Day, or play games through Xbox Game Pass which has over 100 games for you to choose from. You can get your first month of Game Pass for just £1 too.

Another difference is that the Series S has a 512GB SSD for its storage, while the Series X has a 1TB SSD for all your games. 512GB is still a lot, but if you plan on filling that up quickly you can grab the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card made for the Xbox series X/S with a £90 discount if you're a Prime Member as well, so you never have to worry about uninstalling games to make space for new ones. The other difference is that the Series S doesn't have native 4K support, but at this price point it's not a huge loss.