Prime Day Xbox Deals 2023: Here's what to expect

Here are the Xbox deals to look out for in the next Amazon Prime Day

Corinna Burton
It is now confirmed that the second Amazon Prime Day sale will be taking place on 10th and 11th of October, although Amazon is calling it "Prime Big Deal Days" this time around.

Despite the different name, Prime Members can expect a familliar experience to July's Amazon Prime Day sale, with exclusive discounts to help get ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas sales events. There were some good deals on Xbox consoles, games and accessories earlier in the year, and we expect more to be available in the Big Deal Days sale too.

You will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day 2 deals in October. If you're not a member yet, we recommend grabbing this free 30-day Prime trial so that you can shop all of the exclusive Prime Day deals.

Prime Day 2023 Xbox deal highlights

Best Prime Day Xbox Deals UK

Xbox Series S console - £245 (was £250)

The all-digital budget entry to current gen gaming has a small reduction right now.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £517.94 from Amazon UK (was £560)

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red - £49.98 (was £55)

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 2TB - £270 from Amazon UK

Xbox Series X with Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition bundle - £470 from Amazon UK (was £490)

Elden Ring for Xbox Series X and Xbox One - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)

Resident Evil 4 Remake for Xbox Series X - £41 for Xbox Series X from Amazon UK (was £60)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Xbox Series X and Xbox One - £16 (was £50)

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition for Xbox Series X and Xbox One - £40 from Amazon UK (was £45)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X - £48 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Alan Wake Remastered for Xbox Series X and Xbox One - £12 from Amazon UK (was £25)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök Edition for Xbox Series X and Xbox One - £26 from Amazon UK (was £35)

Best Prime Day Xbox Deals US

Xbox Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X/S - $85 from Amazon US (was $100)

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB - $150 from Amazon US (was $220)

Elden Ring for Xbox Series X and Xbox One - $45 from Amazon US (was $60)

The Callisto Protocol Standard Edition for Xbox Series X - $30 from Amazon US (was $50) -

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X - $57 from Amazon US (was $70)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human for Xbox Series X and Xbox One - $30 from Amazon US (was $60)

Will the Xbox Series X|S be on sale during Prime Day 2023?

As the Xbox Series X|S consoles are in stock at Amazon, we are hoping to see some discounts. The Xbox Series S has been discounted previously, so there’s a chance we’ll see a Prime Day discount on the digital-only console. While there are still no guarantees. We don’t expect Amazon to knock any money off the Series X, however, we are hoping to see a couple of bundles that come with discounted games.

Will there be any Xbox Game Pass deals for Prime Day 2023?

Amazon does sell Xbox Game Pass (and Game Pass Ultimate) and has discounted them in the past, so there’s a good chance there will be a deal on them. However, if Amazon chooses not to, or you need it sooner, for new members, Microsoft is offering 3 months for just £1.

Do I need a Prime Membership to get the deals?

Yes, if they do go on sale, you will need a Prime Membership to get the deal. As with any items that are available at a reduced price during the event, consoles will need to be purchased by someone with a Prime Membership. You can currently sign up to Amazon’s 30 Day Free Trial to get access to Prime Day without forking out for a full membership.

To ensure that you don't miss out on any Prime Day 2023 deals, we'd recommend giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter. It's the easiest way to stay up to date with all of the latest news on gaming discounts and promotions.

