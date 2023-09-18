Prime Day Xbox Deals 2023: Here's what to expect

It is now confirmed that the second Amazon Prime Day sale will be taking place on 10th and 11th of October, although Amazon is calling it "Prime Big Deal Days" this time around.

Despite the different name, Prime Members can expect a familliar experience to July's Amazon Prime Day sale, with exclusive discounts to help get ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas sales events. There were some good deals on Xbox consoles, games and accessories earlier in the year, and we expect more to be available in the Big Deal Days sale too.

You will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day 2 deals in October. If you're not a member yet, we recommend grabbing this free 30-day Prime trial so that you can shop all of the exclusive Prime Day deals.

Prime Day 2023 Xbox deal highlights

Best Prime Day Xbox Deals UK

Best Prime Day Xbox Deals US

Will the Xbox Series X|S be on sale during Prime Day 2023?

As the Xbox Series X|S consoles are in stock at Amazon, we are hoping to see some discounts. The Xbox Series S has been discounted previously, so there’s a chance we’ll see a Prime Day discount on the digital-only console. While there are still no guarantees. We don’t expect Amazon to knock any money off the Series X, however, we are hoping to see a couple of bundles that come with discounted games.

Will there be any Xbox Game Pass deals for Prime Day 2023?

Amazon does sell Xbox Game Pass (and Game Pass Ultimate) and has discounted them in the past, so there’s a good chance there will be a deal on them. However, if Amazon chooses not to, or you need it sooner, for new members, Microsoft is offering 3 months for just £1.

Do I need a Prime Membership to get the deals?

Yes, if they do go on sale, you will need a Prime Membership to get the deal. As with any items that are available at a reduced price during the event, consoles will need to be purchased by someone with a Prime Membership. You can currently sign up to Amazon’s 30 Day Free Trial to get access to Prime Day without forking out for a full membership.

