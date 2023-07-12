Prime Day Xbox Deals 2023: day 2's best offers on consoles, games and accessories

Day two ofAmazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing and ends at midnight tonight, 12th July. The online retail giant already has lots of incredible Prime Day Xbox deals including offers on console bundles, games, accessories and more. You can shop all of the best Xbox Prime Day offers in this guide and remember today is your last chance to snag those Prime Day deals!

You will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Day Xbox deals mentioned. If you're not a member yet, we recommend grabbing this free 30-day Prime trial so that you can shop all of the exclusive Prime Day deals.

Here are today's best Prime Day Xbox deals at Amazon

Best Prime Day Xbox Deals UK

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

Best Prime Day Xbox Deals US

Will the Xbox Series X|S be on sale during Prime Day 2023?

As the Xbox Series X|S consoles are in stock at Amazon, we are hoping to see some discounts. The Xbox Series S has been discounted previously, so there’s a chance we’ll see a Prime Day discount on the digital-only console. While there are still no guarantees. We don’t expect Amazon to knock any money off the Series X, however, we are hoping to see a couple of bundles that come with discounted games.

Will there be any Xbox Game Pass deals for Prime Day 2023?

Amazon does sell Xbox Game Pass (and Game Pass Ultimate) and has discounted them in the past, so there’s a good chance there will be a deal on them. However, if Amazon chooses not to, or you need it sooner, for new members, Microsoft is offering 3 months for just £1.

Do I need a Prime Membership to get the deals?

Yes, if they do go on sale, you will need a Prime Membership to get the deal. As with any items that are available at a reduced price during the event, consoles will need to be purchased by someone with a Prime Membership. You can currently sign up to Amazon’s 30 Day Free Trial to get access to Prime Day without forking out for a full membership.

To ensure that you don't miss out on any Prime Day 2023 deals, we'd recommend giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter. It's the easiest way to stay up to date with all of the latest news on gaming discounts and promotions.