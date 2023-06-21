Prime Day Xbox Deals 2023: best early offers on consoles, games and accessories.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been confirmed for 11th and 12th July 2023. The online retail giant already has lots of early Prime Day deals for Xbox including offers on the Series S, games and more. You can find all of the best early Xbox Prime Day offers in this guide.

Nowadays there is consistent Xbox Series X|S stock, which means we are hoping to see some discounted bundles for Amazon Prime Day 2023. If you can't wait until the big sale itself, you can check out the links below for Xbox bundle deals that are available to buy now.

It's also worth noting that Amazon isn't always the cheapest place to shop. We recommend checking out other retailers to compare prices and you can do this by shopping our guide to the best Xbox deals.

Non-Prime members can take advantage of the early Prime Day Xbox deals mentioned in this guide, however if you're planning to shop the Prime Day sale on 11th and 12th July, then you're gonna need to sign up to Amazon's Prime service. But don't worry! As long as you haven't just finished a trial or recently cancelled your subscription, you can enjoy a free 30-day trial at no extra cost.

Official Amazon Prime Day deals and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.

Will the Xbox Series X|S be on sale during Prime Day 2023?

As the Xbox Series X|S consoles are in stock at Amazon, we are hoping to see some discounts. The Xbox Series S has been discounted previously, so there’s a chance we’ll see a Prime Day discount on the digital-only console. While there are still no guarantees. We don’t expect Amazon to knock any money off the Series X, however, we are hoping to see a couple of bundles that come with discounted games.

Will there be any Xbox Game Pass deals for Prime Day 2023?

Amazon does sell Xbox Game Pass (and Game Pass Ultimate) and has discounted them in the past, so there’s a good chance there will be a deal on them. However, if Amazon chooses not to, or you need it sooner, for new members, Microsoft is offering 3 months for just £1.

Do I need a Prime Membership to get the deals?

Yes, if they do go on sale, you will need a Prime Membership to get the deal. As with any items that are available at a reduced price during the event, consoles will need to be purchased by someone with a Prime Membership. You can currently sign up to Amazon’s 30 Day Free Trial to get access to Prime Day without forking out for a full membership.

