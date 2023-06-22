Prime Day tablet deals 2023: deals we'd like to see on iPads and Samsung and Google tablets.
Here's the Amazon Prime Day tablet deals we expect to see and some early offers.
We now know that Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be taking place on 11th and 12th July, meaning it's not long until Amazon's biggest sales event gets underway.
We expect to see some great deals on tablets in the sale, including iPads and Android tablets from Samsung, Google and Lenovo. We're also hopeful there will be discounts on Amazon's own Fire Tablet series. For now though, we've listed some of the most popular tablets and tablet accessories available at Amazon with their current prices in the UK and US.
If you want to know more about Prime Day to help you prepare for the two-day-sale you can do so by checking out our guide. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter and following the Prime Day 2023 topic here on Eurogamer to receive notifications as soon as we post about anything Prime Day related.
Apple iPadUK
Samsung TabletsUK
Google Pixel TabletUK
Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock – 128 GB – Porcelain - £599 from Amazon UK
Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock – 128 GB – Porcelain - $499 from Amazon US
Amazon Fire TabletsUK
Lenovo TabletsUK
Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) 10 Inch - £129 from Amazon UK (was £180)
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10 Inch - £190 from Amazon UK (was £220)
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10 Inch - $134 from Amazon US (was $183.20)
There's lots of great tablets out there at different price points for different types of users, so there's sure to be a tablet deal that's right for you during Amazon Prime Day . We'll continue to update the prices leading up to and during Prime Day, so keep checking back and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter too to stay up-to-date on the latest deals.