Prime Day PS5 deals 2023: here are the best early discounts ahead of the Amazon sale

PS5 Prime Day deals were pretty lack lustre in 2022, but now that we're into the third year of the Sony console's lifespan, we're hopeful this year's discounts will be bigger and better. PS5 consoles are now in stock almost all of the time, and there have even been some PS5 bundles with small discounts recently.

We've also spotted offers on PS5 games, PS5 compatible SSDs, gaming headsets and more. We're hopeful to see more discounts on PS5 bundles too, but you can check out our PS5 stock update page and our guide to more of the best PS5 deals.

Prime Day is taking place on 11th and 12th July 2023 and access to the sale will be exclusive to Prime members. There are, however, lots of early Prime day PS5 deals to snap up now- even if you're not a member. We thought we'd update our guide with some of the best pre-Prime Day deals below.

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

Here are today's best early Prime Day PS5 deals

UK

US

Below, you'll be able to find links to last year's biggest Prime Day PS5 deals. Some may even cheaper than before.

UK

US

To avoid missing out on grabbing a bargain before, on, or after Prime Day 2023, you can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for regular updates on all the latest gaming offers. Our Everything you need to know abot Prime Day guide is also here to help you prep for the annual two-day sales event.

Will PS5 consoles be included in Prime Day 2023?

It is unlikely that we will see any major deals on consoles themselves, but you can never be quite sure what will happen through Prime Day. And if we are going to see any deals, they’ll probably be on bundles. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding a couple of your favourite bundles to your watchlist, but also, in case the impossible happens, adding both the disc and digital consoles to your list too.

Can I get PS Plus subscriptions during Prime Day 2023?

With the recent revamp of PS Plus, it is hard to predict what will happen. As a way to encourage players to try out the new tiers, we could see a couple of deals on gift cards, but we really won’t be sure until it happens. We have seen deals in the past on PS Plus passes, so it’s not an unreasonable expectation to see something this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get any PS5 deals this Prime Day. There is a way to get Prime for free though. Amazon is offering a 30 Day free trial for brand new customers, letting you make the most of Prime Day without having to fork out for a Prime Membership. Just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up!