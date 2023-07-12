Prime Day PS5 deals 2023: day 2's best discounts on consoles, games and accessories

PS5 Prime Day deals are continuing into day two and you can still grab this incredible discount on a PS5 bundle that includes a PS5 console and God of War Ragnarok for just £453.99 - this is an impressive £26 cheaper than the console's RRP when bought separately and £86 off the original bundle price. And that's not all- there are plenty more Prime day PS5 deals that you can grab until 23:59pm tonight.

We've gathered the best Prime Day deals below, including discounts on PS5 games, PS5 compatible SSDs and gaming headsets.

You can check out our PS5 stock update page for other PS5 bundles up for grabs, and Digital Foundry's guide to more of the best PS5 compatible SSDs if you want to expand your console's storage.

Here are today's best Prime Day PS5 deals

UK

US

Will PS5 consoles be included in Prime Day 2023?

It is unlikely that we will see any major deals on consoles themselves, but you can never be quite sure what will happen through Prime Day. And if we are going to see any deals, they’ll probably be on bundles. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding a couple of your favourite bundles to your watchlist, but also, in case the impossible happens, adding both the disc and digital consoles to your list too.

Can I get PS Plus subscriptions during Prime Day 2023?

With the revamp of PS Plus, it is hard to predict what will happen. As a way to encourage players to try out the new tiers, we could see a couple of deals on gift cards, but we really won’t be sure until it happens. We have seen deals in the past on PS Plus passes, so it’s not an unreasonable expectation to see something this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get any PS5 deals this Prime Day. There is a way to get Prime for free though. Amazon is offering a 30 Day free trial for brand new customers, letting you make the most of Prime Day without having to fork out for a Prime Membership. Just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up!