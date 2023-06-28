Prime Day PS4 deals 2023: best early offers on games and accessories
Find the best early Prime Day PS4 deals ahead of the 48-hour Amazon sale.
PS4 games continue to work great on PS5 consoles and there are plenty of PS4 titles with free PS5 upgrades. Sony's latest PlayStation console is now more than two years old, and withAmazon Prime Day 2023 taking place on 11th and 12th July, you can expect to grab lots of cheap PS4 games. In fact, there are already lots of early deals on PS4 games and accessories, which is why we've rounded up some of the best early PS4 Prime Day deals in this guide.
It's unlikely Amazon will be selling cheap PS4 consoles this Prime Day but you cam buy a preowned PS4 from Game in the UK from £130- not too bad a price if you want to replace your old PS4. If you're ready to upgrade to a PS5, you can keep an eye on our PS5 stock alerts hub.
Here are today's best early Prime Day PlayStation 4 deals
UK
US
|
Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial
Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.
Best Prime Day PS4 deals in 2023
UK
|
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - Black - £40 (was £55)
Save £15 on a wireless PS4 controller - great if you need to replace an old controller.
|
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - £23 (was £60)
Grab this title for only half price.
It Takes Two - £16 (was £35)
This award-winning title is now just £16, saving you £19.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition - £30 (was £50)
Save on the latest Lego Star Wars Game and get a free PS5 upgrade. This Amazon exclusive edition also comes with a DLC character pack.
Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) - £17 (was £60)
The best Spider-Man game is now only £17. It also comes with a digital PS5 upgrade at no extra cost.
US
|
Far Cry 6 - $13 (was $60)
Save an incredible 72 per cent ($43) on the latest entry in Ubisoft's Far Cry series.
|
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $23 (was $60)
Save a galactic $37 (62 per cent) on this third-person action-adventure game.
Resident Evil Village - $30 (was $60)
Resident Evil 8 is now half price.
Seagate 2TB Game Drive Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition - $60 (was $100)
Save $40 on this 2TB hard drive. Tons of space to store your PS5 games and run PS4 games, plus the Aloy design looks pretty smart.
Bookmark this page if you're on the lookout for cheap PS4 games as we'll update it with deals we come across in the lead up to Prime Day and during the sale itself. Make sure you're the first to hear about all the latest developments by following our Prime Day topic and you'll receive email alerts as soon as we publish them. You can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we bring you all the latest offers across gaming, tech and more.
Will there be any PS4 console deals for Prime Day?
It is highly unlikely to see any Prime Day console deals this year for the PS4. With PS5 stock now being more available, and with Sony looking to soon discontinue the PS4, Amazon have stopped selling them directly. You can still pick them up from places like Game in the UK and Walmart in the US, and with retailers often competing with Amazon through Prime day, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on retailers like these for any surprise deals.
Do I need to be a Prime member?
Yes, to take advantage of any PS4 deal, you’ll need to be signed up to Amazon Prime. In the US Prime costs $14.99 a month and in the UK it’s £8.99 a month. However, if you don’t want to pay out that much to land a bargain this Prime Day, then there is a way around it. Amazon is currently offering a 30-Day free trial of Prime for new customers. All you need to do is sign up, take advantage of any of the offers during the event, and then cancel it before your trial ends.
Will there be any good Prime Day deals on PS4 games?
With the revamp of PS Plus, which gives players access to a back catalogue of PS4 games, we can expect to see a whole range of game deals as retailers sell off their physical copies. Even without the PS Plus reshuffle, with the PS5 now having been out for over two years, we’d still have expected to see some pretty good deals on a bunch of different PS4 games. If you’re finding yourself spoilt for choice though, narrow down your shortlist with our list of the best PS4 games.