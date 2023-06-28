Prime Day PS4 deals 2023: best early offers on games and accessories

PS4 games continue to work great on PS5 consoles and there are plenty of PS4 titles with free PS5 upgrades. Sony's latest PlayStation console is now more than two years old, and withAmazon Prime Day 2023 taking place on 11th and 12th July, you can expect to grab lots of cheap PS4 games. In fact, there are already lots of early deals on PS4 games and accessories, which is why we've rounded up some of the best early PS4 Prime Day deals in this guide.

It's unlikely Amazon will be selling cheap PS4 consoles this Prime Day but you cam buy a preowned PS4 from Game in the UK from £130- not too bad a price if you want to replace your old PS4. If you're ready to upgrade to a PS5, you can keep an eye on our PS5 stock alerts hub.

Will there be any PS4 console deals for Prime Day?

It is highly unlikely to see any Prime Day console deals this year for the PS4. With PS5 stock now being more available, and with Sony looking to soon discontinue the PS4, Amazon have stopped selling them directly. You can still pick them up from places like Game in the UK and Walmart in the US, and with retailers often competing with Amazon through Prime day, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on retailers like these for any surprise deals.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, to take advantage of any PS4 deal, you’ll need to be signed up to Amazon Prime. In the US Prime costs $14.99 a month and in the UK it’s £8.99 a month. However, if you don’t want to pay out that much to land a bargain this Prime Day, then there is a way around it. Amazon is currently offering a 30-Day free trial of Prime for new customers. All you need to do is sign up, take advantage of any of the offers during the event, and then cancel it before your trial ends.

Will there be any good Prime Day deals on PS4 games?

With the revamp of PS Plus, which gives players access to a back catalogue of PS4 games, we can expect to see a whole range of game deals as retailers sell off their physical copies. Even without the PS Plus reshuffle, with the PS5 now having been out for over two years, we’d still have expected to see some pretty good deals on a bunch of different PS4 games. If you’re finding yourself spoilt for choice though, narrow down your shortlist with our list of the best PS4 games.