Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2023: here’s what to expect

Here are the Nintendo Switch deals to look out for in the next Amazon Prime Day.

Corinna Burton
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

There were some great Nintendo Switch deals during Amazon Prime Day back in July, and there will be more coming on 10th and 11th of October in the "Prime Big Deal Days" sale, AKA Prime Day 2.

Amazon are once again giving Prime members two days of exclusive offers and discounts to help them get ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas shopping periods with a second round of Prime discounts, and we're expecting even more deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories.

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial

Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.

Sign up now

Prime Day 2023 Nintendo Switch deal highlights

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Limited Edition - £299 from Amazon UK (was £320)

Nintendo Switch Pro controller - £50 from Amazon UK (was £70)

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) with Animal Crossing New Horizons + NSO 3 months

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - White - £289 from Amazon UK (was £310)

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Neon Blue/Neon Red - £289 from Amazon UK (was £310)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £38 (was £50) from Amazon UK

Ring Fit Adventure - £52 (was £70)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - £48 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Metroid Prime Remastered - £22 (was £35)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - £39 at Amazon UK (was £50)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £40 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Pokémon Violet - £35 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Pokémon Scarlet - £37 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Nintendo Switch Sports - £31 (was £40)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - £40 (was £50)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £28 (was £40)

US

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $64 from Amazon US (was $70)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition - $33 from Amazon US (was $60)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $52 from Amazon US (was $60)

Pokémon Violet - $46 from Amazon US (was $60)

Pokémon Scarlet - $50 from Amazon US (was $60)

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime account to access official Prime Day deals. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up to this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end.

Will there be any good deals on Switch games?

Almost every Prime Day we’ve seen some very good deals, so we hope to see some amazing offers through the day. Although, to make the best of your money, we’d recommend creating an Amazon wishlist of games you’re interested in and checking it out through today and tomorrow. If, however, you aren’t sure what to play next, we’d recommend checking out our list of the best Switch games.

And that's a wrap for now, we hope you get to grab some bargains in October!

