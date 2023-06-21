If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2023: here's the best early offers on consoles, games and accessories

Here are the best pre-Prime Day Switch deals and the offers we'd like to see during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on 11th and 12th July, and you can already find some great discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories from the online retail giant. Below, we've listed all the best early Prime Day Switch deals you can buy right now.

Today's best early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Limited Edition - £299 from Amazon UK (was £320)

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - White - £299 from Amazon UK (was £310)

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red - £299 from Amazon UK (was £310)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - £40 (was £50) from Amazon UK

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - £48 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - £38 at Amazon UK (was £50)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £40 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Pokémon Violet - £35 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Pokémon Scarlet - £35 from Amazon UK (was £50)

Nintendo Switch Sports - £31 (was £40)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - £33 (was £50)

US

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - $60 from Amazon US (was $70)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition - $29 from Amazon US (was $60)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - $55 from Amazon US (was $60)

Pokémon Violet - $46 from Amazon US (was $60)

Pokémon Scarlet - $48 from Amazon US (was $60)

Prime Day 2022's best Nintendo Switch deals

UK deals

512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD Card - £33 (was £70)

This discounted micro SD card saves you a massive £37, and will be more than enough room to store your Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £314 (was £360)

Save £46 on this Switch OLED bundle with Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.

Nintendo Switch OLED and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak set - £338 (was £370)

Monster Hunter fans who are yet to play Rise should swoop on this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle. The epic RPG game also includes the new Sunbreak DLC.

US deals

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $30 from Walmart (was $60)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- - $349 (was $360)

Save over $10 on this Switch bundle that comes with the super fun Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Nintendo Switch Lite with SanDisk 256GB Micro SD Card - $240 (was $253)

If you think you're going to fill up your console's storage pretty fast, then this bundle with a 256GB Micro SD Card is the better choice for you.

Assassin's Creed Ezio collection - $20 (was $40)

Save $20 on Ezio's complete saga and journey through 15th-century Renaissance Italy.

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime account to access official Prime Day deals. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up to this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end.

Will there be any good deals on Switch games?

Almost every Prime Day we’ve seen some very good deals, so we hope to see some amazing offers through the day. Although, to make the best of your money, we’d recommend creating an Amazon wishlist of games you’re interested in and checking it out through today and tomorrow. If, however, you aren’t sure what to play next, we’d recommend checking out our list of the best Switch games.

And that's a wrap for now! We hope you've managed to grab some bargains and remember to check out our other pre-Prime Day guides and give us a follow on Twitter. We tweet all the best daily deals, Mon-Fri, including Nintendo Switch offers and top gaming and tech discounts.

