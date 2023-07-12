Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2023: day 2's best discounts on consoles, games and accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has entered its second day, which means Prime members only have until 23:59pm tonight to land Prime exclusive discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories from the online retail giant. Below, we've listed all the best Prime Day Switch deals so far.

Check out our Prime Day 2023 live blog for even more gaming deals. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter and following our Prime Day topic at the bottom of this guide so that you're notified of all the deals we spot over the next couple of days.

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

Today's best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023

US

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime account to access official Prime Day deals. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up to this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end.

Will there be any good deals on Switch games?

Almost every Prime Day we’ve seen some very good deals, so we hope to see some amazing offers through the day. Although, to make the best of your money, we’d recommend creating an Amazon wishlist of games you’re interested in and checking it out through today and tomorrow. If, however, you aren’t sure what to play next, we’d recommend checking out our list of the best Switch games.

And that's a wrap for now! We hope you've managed to grab some bargains and remember to check out our other pre-Prime Day guides and give us a follow on Twitter. We tweet all the best daily deals, Mon-Fri, including Nintendo Switch offers and top gaming and tech discounts.