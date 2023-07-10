Prime Day micro SD card deals 2023: best SanDisk and Samsung memory card offers

Micro SD cards deals can often be snapped up throughout the year, however, if you're looking for significant saving on a 400GB, 512GB or 1TB memory card to expand your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally storage, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to grab one with a big discount.

There are lots of cheap memory cards featured in the Prime Day sales today, including brillilant offers on some of the best microSD cards from top brands like SanDisk, Samsung and other great value options like Kingston and Integral. You can shop all of the best microSD card Prime Day deals below.

Today's best microSD card deals

UK

US

When will micro SD card Prime Day deals start?

Prime Day micro SD card deals officially start on Prime Day, but there were lots early Prime Day deals up for grabs prior to the event too. We're tracking any Prime Day offers on memory cards here.

Will there be any memory card Prime Day deals in 2023?

There is a wide range of micro SD card deals on offer for Prime Day 2023.

What micro SD cards will be on sale this Prime Day?

We can't guarantee what micro SD cards will be featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but we there are lots of various discounts on some of the best SD card brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Integral and more.