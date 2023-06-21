Prime Day micro SD card deals 2023: best early offers for SanDisk and Samsung memory cards

Micro SD cards deals are usually available throughout the year but if you're looking for a big discount on a 400GB, 512GB or 1TB memory card, you'll find that Amazon Prime Day 2023 is going to be the perfect opportunity to grab one at an even cheaper price.

If you need to expand your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck storage, we expect to see lots of cheap memory cards appear in the Prime Day sales on 11th and 12th July 2023. Whether you're shopping for one of the best microSD cards from SanDisk or Samsung to more budget friendly options like Kingston and Integral, you can find all of the best microSD card Prime Day deals that we expect to see in 2023 below.

We've also rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals for micro SD cards below that are already enjoying a discount, plus the memory cards we'd like to see on offer during the 48 hour sale. We've also included the best deals we saw during last year's Prime Day.

You can also stay up to date with the latest Prime Day news by bookmarking our guide to everything you need to know about Prime Day 2023 guide.

Today's best microSD card deals

UK

US

Prime Day 2022's best microSD card deals

UK deals:

US deals:

For more of the latest SD card deals be sure to check out Digital Foundry's guides to the best SD cards for Nintendo Switch and the best SD cards for Steam Deck. Check back here regularly for any pre-Prime Day SD cards as we'll update this page with the best SD card deals in the lead up to Amazon's mammoth sale.

When will micro SD card Prime Day deals start?

Prime Day micro SD card deals will officially start on Prime Day, but there will likely be some early Prime Day deals up for grabs prior to the event. We'll be tracking any pre-Prime Day offers on memory cards here.

Will there be any memory card Prime Day deals in 2023?

Based on what was on offer in last year's event, we expect there will be a wide range of micro SD card deals returning for Prime Day 2023.

What micro SD cards will be on sale this Prime Day?

We can't guarantee what micro SD cards will be featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale, but we can speculate there will be various discounts on some of the best SD card brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Integral and more.