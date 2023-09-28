Prime Day Kindle Deals 2023: Here's what to expect

The first Amazon Prime Day sale of the year took place in July, and now we're not far away from a second Prime Day event with "Prime Big Deal Days" taking place on 10th and 11th Ocotber.We expect to see big discounts on many of Amazon's own Kindle e-readers again, as Prime Day sales have histoircally been the best time to pick one up.

Amazon's Kindles don't go on sale much throughout the year, so if you've been eyeing up one to take on your holiday, Prime Day 2 is a great time to get one. Down below, we've listed each type of kindle with their price in the UK and US and what they were on sale for in July, and described their characteristics to help you decide which deal to make the most of.

Back in July's Prime Day sale, Prime members could also get Amazon Kindle Unlimited free for three months to help them get reading straight away, and hopefully that offer shows up again. You can also shop for individual Prime Day Kindle book deals here.

Amazon Kindle 2022

This is the best Kindle for most people, with a six-inch no-glare paperlike display. The 2022 model has USB-C charging with a battery that can last up to six weeks depending on your use, and has 16GB of storage now which can store thousands of books. The version with ads will show an Amazon ad when you're not reading and haven't fully turned the Kindle off. You can spend an extra £10/$20 to remove the ads after you've bought the kindle or to buy the adless version.

Kindle (2022 release)- £60 at Amazon UK with ads (was £80)

Kindle (2022 release)- £69.99 at Amazon UK without ads (was £95)

US shoppers can get four months free of Kindle Unlimted when they buy a new Kindle, giving them access to over 3 million eBooks, the service is $10 a month after the trial is over.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Paperwhite is the slightly upgraded version of the Kindle. It features a larger 6.8-inch display with an adjustable warm light, IPX8 waterproofing, smaller borders and a larger battery. You can get it with either 8GB or 16GB of storage, and with ads or no ads like the base Kindle. You'll also get three months free of Kindle unlimited.

There is also the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition, for those who really want a lot of books on a premium e-reader. The Signature edition has 32GB of storage with wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light. It also comes without ads by default.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is a larger version of the Kindle with a 7-inch screen and buttons to turn the pages of whatever you're reading. It also has the adjustable warm light, is waterproof, and comes with either 8GB or 32GB of storage and can come with ads. The Oasis came out in 2019 so uses micro USB ports to charge it.

Kindle Oasis 8GB-$250 at Amazon US

Kindle Oasis 32GB-$280 at Amazon US

Kindle Kids

If you want to help your kids read more then Amazon has the Kindle Kids which is the same as the standard Kindle, but comes with a choice of three colourful covers: Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, and Unicorn Valley. It also comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which is a a subscription designed for children aged 3–12 to safely learn and explore through reading, and a 2-year warranty.

UK

Kindle Kids Paperwhite- £90 at Amazon UK (was £140)

Kindle Kids (2022)- £75 at Amazon UK (was £105)

US

Kindle Kids (2022)- $120 at Amazon US

