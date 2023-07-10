Prime Day Kindle deals 2023: best offers on the Amazon e-reader
Here are today's best Kindle Prime Day deals.
It's 11th July which means Amazon Prime Day 2023 is underway, and of course there are discounts on many of Amazon's own Kindle e-readers.
Amazon's Kindles don't go on sale much throughout the year, so if you've been eyeing up one to take on your holiday, now's a great time to do so. Down below, we've listed each type of kindle with their price in the UK and US, and described their characteristics to help you decide which deal to make the most of.
As part of the Prime Day sale, Prime members can also get Amazon Kindle Unlimited free for three months to help them get reading straight away. You can also shop for individual Prime Day Kindle book deals here.
If you want to know more about Prime Day to help you explore the two-day-sale you can do so by checking out our guide.
Amazon Kindle 2022
This is the best Kindle for most people, with a six-inch no-glare paperlike display. The 2022 model has USB-C charging with a battery that can last up to six weeks depending on your use, and has 16GB of storage now which can store thousands of books. The version with ads will show an Amazon ad when you're not reading and haven't fully turned the Kindle off. You can spend an extra £10/$20 to remove the ads after you've bought the kindle or to buy the adless version.UK
- Kindle (2022 release)- £60 at Amazon UK with ads (was £80)
- Kindle (2022 release)- £69.99 at Amazon UK without ads (was £95)
- Kindle (2022 release)- $100 at Amazon US (with ads)
- Kindle (2022 release)- $120 at Amazon US (without ads)
US shoppers can get four months free of Kindle Unlimted when they buy a new Kindle, giving them access to over 3 million eBooks, the service is $10 a month after the trial is over.
Kindle Paperwhite
The Paperwhite is the slightly upgraded version of the Kindle. It features a larger 6.8-inch display with an adjustable warm light, IPX8 waterproofing, smaller borders and a larger battery. You can get it with either 8GB or 16GB of storage, and with ads or no ads like the base Kindle. You'll also get three months free of Kindle unlimited.UK
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 with ads)- £99.99 at Amazon UK (was £150)
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 without ads)- £110 at Amazon UK (was £160)
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB (2022 with ads)- $140 at Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite 8GB (2022 without ads)- $160 at Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 with ads)- $150 at Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB (2022 without ads)- $170 at Amazon
There is also the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition, for those who really want a lot of books on a premium e-reader. The Signature edition has 32GB of storage with wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light. It also comes without ads by default.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2022) and 3 months Kindle Unlimited- £130 at Amazon (was £180)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2022)-$190 at Amazon
Kindle Oasis
The Kindle Oasis is a larger version of the Kindle with a 7-inch screen and buttons to turn the pages of whatever you're reading. It also has the adjustable warm light, is waterproof, and comes with either 8GB or 32GB of storage and can come with ads. The Oasis came out in 2019 so uses micro USB ports to charge it.UK
- Kindle Oasis 8GB-£180 at Amazon (was £230)
- Kindle Oasis 32GB-£210 at Amazon (was £260)
- Kindle Oasis 8GB-$250 at Amazon US
- Kindle Oasis 32GB-$280 at Amazon US
Kindle Kids
If you want to help your kids read more then Amazon has the Kindle Kids which is the same as the standard Kindle, but comes with a choice of three colourful covers: Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, and Unicorn Valley. It also comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which is a a subscription designed for children aged 3–12 to safely learn and explore through reading, and a 2-year warranty.
UK
- Kindle Kids Paperwhite- £90 at Amazon UK (was £140)
- Kindle Kids (2022)- £75 at Amazon UK (was £105)
US
- Kindle Kids (2022)- $120 at Amazon US
Keep checking back here as we'll update Kindle prices if they change over Amazon Prime day
