Prime Day camera deals 2023: best early offers and what to expect in the Amazon sale

The dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023 have been announced as the 11th and 12th July, which means it won't be long until Amazon's biggest sales event gets underway.

It's a great time to get yourself a new camera to use for the summer, as we expect there to be lots of discounts on digital and mirrorless cameras, webcams, as well as GoPros and camera drones to help you save those memories. For the moment we've listed some of the most popular cameras on Amazon with their prices down below in both the UK and US.

If you want to know more about Prime Day to help you prepare for the two-day-sale you can do so by checking out our guide.

Do I need a Prime Account?

Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime account to access official Prime Day deals. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up to this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end.

What's the difference between a Digital Camera/DSLR/Mirrorless?

DSLR and Mirrorless cameras show the scene the same way through the lens, but display it differently. A DSLR will use a mirror to reflect an optical image up into the viewfinder, then that mirror flips up when you take the picture. A Mirrorless camera uses the live view captured by the sensor itself to create an electronic image which is then displayed on an electronic viewfinder or screen, this is also how digital cameras work. DSLRs are more traditional and often have longer battery life, and better low-light shooting, while mirrorless and digital cameras are usually lighter, smaller, offer better video quality and can shoot multiple images faster.

That's all for now, we'll continue to update the prices and add any new digital and mirrorless cameras and webcams in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day 2023.