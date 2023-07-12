Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023: shop day 2's best offers on Echo Dots and Alexa products

Check out these must-have deals on Amazon devices this Prime Day.

Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

Prime Day 2023 ends tonight at midnight and there are of still lots of exciting deals on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices. Whether you are shopping for a cheap Echo Dot, Show, Ring doorbell or Blink camera, you can find all of the best Prime Day deals on these Amazon devices below including some incredible value bundles and savings on Amazon Fire sticks and Fire TVs.

You will need to be a Prime member to access these deals. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that gives you access to exclusive deals, Prime Gaming, Prime Video and even more great perks. If you're not already a member you can get a free 30 day Amazon Prime trial here to score some epic deals and savings this Prime Day.

If its Kindle deals you're after be sure to check our guide on all the best Prime Day Kindle deals. You can also shop all the best deals on Fire HD devices over in our Prime Day tablets deals guide.

Our guide on all the latest Prime Day news, best deals and more will help you with everything you need to know about Prime Day. You should also check out our live blog where we are posting all the best Prime Day deals as they happen.

Today's best Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023

UK

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen - £21.99 from Amazon UK (was £54.99)

Add a Philips Hue Smart Bulb for £5 or a Tapo P110 Smart Plug for £7.

Buy now

Echo Pop - £17.99 from Amazon UK (was £44.99)

This Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa voice control is better than half price thanks to a massive 60 per cent discount.

Buy now

Echo Show 5 3rd Gen - £44.99 from Amazon UK (was £89.99)

Make video calls, control your music and access all the best Alexa voice control features.

Buy now

Alexa Voice Remote Pro - £24.99 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)

Use Alexa to control your TV and program your favourite apps with customisable buttons

Buy now

Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Alexa Voice Remote - £38 from Amazon UK (was £65)

An upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick 4K, this variant offers faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

Buy now

Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)

Stream all your favourite films and shows on Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ in vibrant 4K Ultra HD.

Buy now

Fire TV Cube - £110 (was £140)

This super efficient streaming media player is twice as powerful as a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and is currently £30 off for Prime members.

Buy now

Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera - £17.99 from Amazon UK (was £29.99)

Buy now

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Pop - £59.99 from Amazon UK (was £144.98)

Prime Members can grab this excellent bundle for an absolute steal.

Buy now

Ring Video Doorbell with Chime - £69.99 from Amazon UK (was £120)

Prime Members can grab this great value bundle for less than £70.

Buy now

Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system - £98 from Amazon UK (was £190)

Grab this Prime exclusive deal to improve Wi-Fi connectivity in your home.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV - from £299.99 at Amazon UK

Enjoy stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display and realistic colour with Dolby Vision IQ and make the most of discounts up to 45 per cent off.

Buy now

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV - £300 (was £500)

Buy now

Follow our Prime Day topic below to receive notifications on when we post about a new Prime Day deal or bookmark this page so that you can see more of the best Prime Day Amazon device deals. You can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we will also be posting even more of the best gaming and tech deals as we spot them.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Corinna Burton avatar

Corinna Burton

Commerce Editor

Corinna Burton is the commerce editor for Jelly Deals and covers the latest gaming and tech deals at Eurogamer. She's been gaming since the 90s and loves The Lord of the Rings.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch