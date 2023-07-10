Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023: shop today's best offers on Echo Dots and Alexa products
Check out these must-have deals on Amazon devices this Prime Day.
Prime Day 2023 has officially begun! The 48-hour event runs from 11th July to 12th July and there are of course lots of exciting deals on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices. Whether you are shopping for a cheap Echo Dot, Show, Ring doorbell or Blink camera, you can find all of the best Prime Day deals on these Amazon devices below including some incredible value bundles and savings on Amazon Fire sticks and Fire TVs.
You will need to be a Prime member to access these deals. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that gives you access to exclusive deals, Prime Gaming, Prime Video and even more great perks. If you're not already a member you can get a free 30 day Amazon Prime trial here to score some epic deals and savings this Prime Day.
If its Kindle deals you're after be sure to check our guide on all the best Prime Day Kindle deals. You can also shop all the best deals on Fire HD devices over in our Prime Day tablets deals guide.
Our guide on all the latest Prime Day news, best deals and more will help you with everything you need to know about Prime Day. You should also check out our live blog where we are posting all the best Prime Day deals as they happen.
Today's best Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023
UK
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen - £21.99 from Amazon UK (was £54.99)
Add a Philips Hue Smart Bulb for £5 or a Tapo P110 Smart Plug for £7.
Echo Pop - £17.99 from Amazon UK (was £44.99)
This Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa voice control is better than half price thanks to a massive 60 per cent discount.
Echo Show 5 3rd Gen - £44.99 from Amazon UK (was £89.99)
Make video calls, control your music and access all the best Alexa voice control features.
Alexa Voice Remote Pro - £24.99 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)
Use Alexa to control your TV and program your favourite apps with customisable buttons
Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Alexa Voice Remote - £38 from Amazon UK (was £65)
An upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick 4K, this variant offers faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
Fire TV Stick 4K and Alexa Voice Remote - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)
Stream all your favourite films and shows on Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ in vibrant 4K Ultra HD.
Fire TV Cube - £110 (was £140)
This super efficient streaming media player is twice as powerful as a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and is currently £30 off for Prime members.
Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera - £17.99 from Amazon UK (was £29.99)
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Pop - £59.99 from Amazon UK (was £144.98)
Prime Members can grab this excellent bundle for an absolute steal.
Ring Video Doorbell with Chime - £69.99 from Amazon UK (was £120)
Prime Members can grab this great value bundle for less than £70.
Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system - £98 from Amazon UK (was £190)
Grab this Prime exclusive deal to improve Wi-Fi connectivity in your home.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV - from £299.99 at Amazon UK
Enjoy stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display and realistic colour with Dolby Vision IQ and make the most of discounts up to 45 per cent off.
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV - £300 (was £500)
