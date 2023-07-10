Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023: best early offers on Echo Dots and Alexa products
Check out these unmissable deals on Amazon devices ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Prime Day 2023 doesn't officially kick off until 11th July but you can already find lots of exciting deals on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices. From the Echo Dot and Show to Ring doorbells and Blink cameras, we've shared all the best early Prime Day deals on these Amazon devices below including some incredible value bundles.
You will need to be a Prime member to access these deals. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that gives you access to exclusive deals, Prime Gaming, Prime Video and a whole bunch of other amazing perks. You don't have to miss out if you're not already a member because you can get a free 30 day Amazon Prime trial here.
Our guide on all the latest Prime Day news, early deals and more will help you with everything you need to know about Prime Day. You should also check out our live blog where we are posting all the best Prime Day deals as they happen.
Today's best deals
UK
|
Echo Show 5 and TP Link Tapo P110 Smart Plug bundle - £96 from Amazon UK (was £194.97)
This Prime exclusive deal ends today.
|
Alexa Voice Remote Pro - £24.99 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)
This deal is exclusive to Prime members.
|
Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera - £17.99 from Amazon UK (was £29.99)
This is a Prime exclusive deal.
|
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Pop - £59.99 from Amazon UK (was £144.98)
Prime Members can grab this excellent bundle for an absolute steal.
|
Ring Video Doorbell with Chime - £69.99 from Amazon UK (was £120)
Prime Members can grab this great value bundle for less than £70.
|
Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system - £98 from Amazon UK (was £190)
Grab this Prime exclusive deal to improve Wi-Fi connectivity in your home.
|
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV - £300 (was £500)
We'll continue to update this page with more great Prime Day deals and make sure to follow our Prime Day topic below to receive notifications on when we post about a new Prime Day deal. You can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we will also be posting all the latest and greatest gaming and tech deals over Prime Day.
