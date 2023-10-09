Early Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023
Here are the Amazon device deals to look out for in the next Amazon Prime Day sale.
The Amazon Prime Day 2 sale takes place on 10th and 11th October 2023, this time under the name "Prime Big Deal Days". Lots of Amazon's own devices like Echo speakers and Fire TV sticks are, however, already on sale, and non-Amazon Prime members can access these fantastic discounts too.
Right now you can also land big savings on Amazon Fire TVs like this 65-inch 4K TV for less than £700. If you've got your eye on a new Amazon Kindle to grab in the sale instead, have a look at our what to expect guide for all the best Prime Day Kindle deals
Whilst most of these deals are open to all Amazon customers, you will need an Amazon Prime account to access all of the Prime-exclusive deals over the next couple of days. If you're not already a member you can get a free 30 day Amazon Prime trial here to score some epic deals, get free next day delivery, and access plenty of other great services like Prime Video and Prime Gaming.
Best early October Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023
UK
|
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen - £21.99 from Amazon UK (was £54.99)
This great smart home speaker with Alexa is now less than 22 quid.
|
Echo Pop - £17.99 from Amazon UK (was £44.99)
This Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa voice control is better than half price thanks to a massive 60 per cent discount.
|
Echo Show 5 3rd Gen - £49.99 from Amazon UK (was £89.99)
Make video calls, control your music and access all the best Alexa voice control features.
|
Alexa Voice Remote Pro - £24.99 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)
Use Alexa to control your TV and program your favourite apps with customisable buttons
|
Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Alexa Voice Remote - £38 from Amazon UK (was £65)
An upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick 4K, this variant offers faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
|
Fire TV Cube - £109.99 (was £140)
This super efficient streaming media player is twice as powerful as a Fire TV Stick 4K Max and is currently £30 off for Prime members.
|
Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera - £17.99 from Amazon UK (was £29.99)
|
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Pop - £64.99 from Amazon UK (was £144.98)
You can grab this excellent bundle with a huge 55 per cent discount, saving you £79.99.
|
Ring Video Doorbell with Chime - £69.99 from Amazon UK (was £120)
Prime Members can grab this great value bundle for less than £70.
|
Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system - £119.99 from Amazon UK (was £190)
Improve your Wi-Fi connectivity at home with this excellent deal.
|
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV - from £299.99 at Amazon UK
Enjoy stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display and realistic colour with Dolby Vision IQ and make the most of discounts up to 45 per cent off.
|
Amazon Fire TV 4-series 4K UHD smart TV - from £249.99
Enjoy vivid 4K Ultra HD for a wallet friendly price.
Our guide on all the latest Prime Day deals will also help you with everything you need to know about the October Prime Day sale.
Follow our Prime Day topic below to receive notifications on when we post about a new Prime Day deal or bookmark this page so that you can see more of the best Prime Day Amazon device deals. You can also follow Jelly Deals on X/ Twitter where we will also be posting even more of the best gaming and tech deals as we spot them.