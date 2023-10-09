Prime Day 2 PS5 deals 2023

The second Amazon Prime Day sale, also known as Prime Big Deals Day, is getting underway tomorrow at 00:01 and is running until 23:59 on 11th October. The sale is for Amazon Prime members only to help get ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas sales events period.

Back in July there were some good deals on PS5 games and accessories during Prime Day, and since then the PS5 Standard console had a big price drop for the first time and there have been some excellent console and game bundles too.

Here are the best deals on PS5 consoles, games, and accessories including controllers and SSDs that were on sale in Prime Day in July that should see discounts during this second Amazon Prime Day sale:

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 10th and 11th October and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

Prime Day 2 2023 best PS5 deals

UK

US

To avoid missing out on grabbing a bargain during Prime Day 2 , you should follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for regular updates on all the latest gaming offers.

Will PS5 consoles be included in Prime Day 2 2023?

It's unlikely that the PS5 standalone consoles will get discounts, but you can never be quite sure what will happen through Prime Day and there could be some great PS5 bundles available. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’d recommend adding a couple of your favourite bundles to your watchlist, but also, in case the impossible happens, adding both the disc and digital consoles to your list too.

Can I get PS Plus subscriptions during Prime Day 2 2023?

With the revamp of PS Plus, it is hard to predict what will happen. As a way to encourage players to try out the new tiers, we could see a couple of deals on gift cards, but we really won’t be sure until it happens. We have seen deals in the past on PS Plus passes, so it’s not an unreasonable expectation to see something this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, you do need to be a Prime member to get any PS5 deals this Prime Day 2. There is a way to get Prime for free though. Amazon is offering a 30 Day free trial for brand new customers, letting you make the most of Prime Day without having to fork out for a Prime Membership. Just remember to cancel it before your 30 days are up!