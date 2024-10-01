Precious Treasure walkthrough in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Precious Treasure in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a side quest you can pick up in Sea Zora Cave. However, you do need to complete the Jabul Waters Rift main story quest to be able to pick this one up.

At first this Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom quest can be a bit confusing as the Zora that requests your help is very fussy about what item they actually want from you. However, the real answer to your problems isn't too far away.

Without further ado, here's how to complete Precious Treausre in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

How to complete Precious Treasure in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To start the Precious Treasure quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom you need to speak to the dark blue Zora inside the entrance of Sea Zora Cave.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once you've spoken to them, they'll then wait outside of the cave for you to bring them the item they want- which is something to put their stuff in!

Now, you can try using different Echoes but the reality is that it won't work because the Zora is after something that specifically has a lid. Luckily, there's an item that will solve your problem nearby.

That's a good point... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Directly south of the cave is a Treasure Chest under the water surrounded by Sea Urchins. This is the item you need. Use 'Bind' to pull the Sea Urchins away from it to give yourself a better path and then use 'Bind' again to carry the Treasure Chest back to the Zora.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

We got the chest to the surface by positioning ourselves next to the big tail fin rock with the chest stuck on the lower wall and moving backwards to pull the chest up to surface level.

Up we go. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

If you drag the chest over to the Zora as it is, the Zora will say they can't actually use it yet because there's stuff in it. So open the chest to collect 20 Rupees and then give it back to the Zora once it's empty. We did have to move it again with 'Bind' for the Zora to acknowledge it.

Recycling. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

You'll get three Monster Stones for completing the Precious Treasure quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, congratulations!

You'll get three Monster Stones for completing the Precious Treasure quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, congratulations!