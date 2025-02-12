PowerWash Simulator's Wallace & Gromit DLC has a release date

Wallace & Gromit are trading claymation for spray-mation on 4th March, when the beloved duo gets the muck-blasting PowerWash Simulator treatment in a new paid DLC.

PowerWash Simulator's Wallace & Gromit Special Pack was announced back in January - amid praise for the duo's recent movie release, Vengeance Most Fowl - when a "cracking cleaning adventure" for nozzle-hoisters was teased, spanning 62 West Wallaby Street and beyond.

Today's release date announcement - which happens to coincide with Gromit's birthday - doesn't offer much more in the way of specifics, but previous word from developer Futurlab said players would be de-griming locations including "charming British suburbs" and "cheesy celestial bodies." Some of those can be glimpsed in the release date trailer below.

FuturLab's Wallace & Gromit Special Pack brings PowerWash Simulator's paid DLC releases up to six, following on from expansions themed around Shrek, Warhammer 40K, Back to the Future, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Alice in Wonderland.

PowerWash Simulator's Wallace & Gromit Special Pack will be available for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC when it launches on 4th March. It won't, however, release on Meta Quest following FuturLab's decision to end support for the VR version in order to provide "job security" for the team.