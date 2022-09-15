PowerWash Simulator headed to Switch and PlayStation

PowerWash Simulator headed to Switch and PlayStationClean slate.
The surprisingly brilliant PowerWash Simulator will soon arrive for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5.
PowerWash Simulator is a game about cleaning things - cars, helicopters, bungalows - that quickly becomes a compulsion. You complete jobs to upgrade your powerwash machine, then take on progressively bigger challenges.
Pretty soon you're hosing down whole skate parks, fairground rides, and a particularly grubby set of public toilets.
PowerWash Simulator launched fully on PC and Xbox (including via Game Pass) in July this year after a period in Steam Early Access. Since then, it has picked up a sizable following of some 3 million players - including fans keen on speedrunning the game, and building mods.
If you're yet to experience it, I'd heartily recommend it as a cosy sim game with a story that really goes places... but no spoilers here.
There's no firm release date for PlayStation and Switch yet, but we'll let you know when there is.
Clean, serene and direct to your screen: PowerWash Simulator is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 & Nintendo Switch consoles!💦 pic.twitter.com/cKARebNrYh— PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) September 15, 2022
