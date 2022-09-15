PowerWash Simulator headed to Switch and PlayStation

The surprisingly brilliant PowerWash Simulator will soon arrive for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5.

PowerWash Simulator is a game about cleaning things - cars, helicopters, bungalows - that quickly becomes a compulsion. You complete jobs to upgrade your powerwash machine, then take on progressively bigger challenges.

Pretty soon you're hosing down whole skate parks, fairground rides, and a particularly grubby set of public toilets.

PowerWash Simulator's soothing gameplay.

PowerWash Simulator launched fully on PC and Xbox (including via Game Pass) in July this year after a period in Steam Early Access. Since then, it has picked up a sizable following of some 3 million players - including fans keen on speedrunning the game, and building mods.

If you're yet to experience it, I'd heartily recommend it as a cosy sim game with a story that really goes places... but no spoilers here.

There's no firm release date for PlayStation and Switch yet, but we'll let you know when there is.