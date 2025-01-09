PowerWash Simulator aims nozzle at Wallace and Gromit for next paid DLC

Following a festive bout of generosity with December's free PowerWash Simulator update, developer FutureLab has announced the squirt 'em up's next blast of paid DLC, this time themed around Lancashire's premier Wensleydale gobblers, Wallace & Gromit.

PowerWash Simulator's Wallace & Gromit Special Pack - which FuturLab sneakily teased in a social media post earlier this month amid praise for new movie Vengeance Most Fowl - has been developed in collaboration with animation house Aardman. It'll be whisking players to the duo's home of 62 West Wallaby Street and beyond when it arrives later this year.

More specifically, FuturLab promises a "cracking cleaning adventure" that'll take players - hoses in hand and a deep-seated hatred of grime in their hearts - from "charming British suburbs to cheesy celestial bodies." And that's pretty much all we know about the DLC so far.

PowerWash Simulator's Wallace & Gromit Special Pack - which follows similar DLC collaborations with the likes of Shrek, SpongBob Square Pants, and Back to the Future - doesn't have a release date yet, but FuturLab says it's out this year and "coming soon".

It'll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, Switch, and PC when it eventually shows up, and should - based on previous DLC releases - cost around £6.50.