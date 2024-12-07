PowerWash Sim wants to put you in the festive mood with this free Christmas update

A free festive update has just dropped in PowerWash Simulator.

Ice Rink Winter Seasonal 2024 is now available for no extra cost across all platforms: PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and last-gen systems. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Though the update isn't quite ready for Nintendo Switch just yet, FuturLab said it's set to drop "later this December". You can check it out in the video below:

"Ho-Ho-Hold on to your PowerWashers, it's about to get chilly in Muckingham!" the team teased. "Step into Christmas with our new Winter Seasonal, The Ice Rink!"

Not only will you be getting things spruced up for Christmas, but you'll also be using the power of your washer to unlock festive feelings, gifts, and a host of decorations to put you in the holiday mood.

If you've never tried PowerWash Simulator, you may want to look into it. A first-of-its-kind study commissioned in 2022 analysed data from over 8500 PowerWash Simulator players across almost 40 countries, including the US and the UK, and found 72 percent of players reported an "uplift in mood" whilst playing PowerWash Simulator.